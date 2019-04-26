Daventry ready for St George’s Day parade

On Saturday, April 27, the St George’s Day Parade will return to Daventry Town Centre.

Led by Daventry and District Scouts, in partnership with Daventry Town Council, the afternoon will be packed with festivities to delight all ages.

Lynn Jones, Mayor of Daventry and council chairman, said: “The St George’s Day Parade is always a wonderfully well-attended, well-organised, family fun day, organised each year by our local Scouts Groups.

“It looks set to be a sunny day, and with the bunting and flags flying in the Town, the Parade is always something to be remarked upon.”

Irene Lockley, District Commissioner, said: “This year’s St George’s Day is set to be a great day. The parade will take its usual route throughout the town, ending at New Street Recreation Ground, where the Scouts will renew their promises.

“There will also be an opportunity to partake in team games on the field and refreshments will be available.”

The parade will start at 2pm at the old outdoor swimming pool car park and finish at New Street Recreation Ground.

For more information regarding this event please contact either Daventry Town Council at events@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk or Daventry and District Scouts direct at daventrydc@hotmail.com.