Daventry primary school pupil’s Christmas card hand-delivered to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and displayed at 10 Downing Street
A Daventry primary school pupil’s Christmas card was hand-delivered by Chris Heaton-Harris, Member of Parliament for Daventry, to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and displayed at his office in Number 10 Downing Street.
MP Chris Heaton-Harris launched his annual Christmas Card Competition in September.
A single winner has been selected in December from hundreds of entries submitted by primary schools in the Daventry area.
“It was difficult to pick a winner from the fantastic designs, and I would like to thank all of those that put in the time and effort to enter,” said Chris Heaton-Harris.
A pupil from The Grange School in Daventry, Aria Rose, made the winning card design, which is currently on display at Number 10 Downing Street.
Vicki Masters, The Grange School head teacher, said: “We are delighted that one of our pupils, Aria Rose, designed the winning Christmas card in Chris Heaton Harris's annual Christmas card competition.
“We were all excited to see the picture of our Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, holding Arai-Rose's card. Well done, Aria.”
The card also features the designs of the two runners-up, Merrin from Braunston Church of England Primary School and Esther from Falconer's Hill Academy.
Every primary school child who entered the competition received a certificate of participation.
Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Every year, I enjoy seeing the numerous entries from Daventry schools for my annual Christmas Card Competition.”
All the competition entries are displayed in Chris Heaton-Harris’ constituency office in Daventry.