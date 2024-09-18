Daventry powerlifting teen awarded third place in international competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager from Daventry represented the country at the International Powerlifting Federation’s World Bench Press Championships in the United States.

Jaiden Woolgrove has two years of competition experience. The 17-year-old, who continues to attend school, started training at the Lionz Den Fitness club in Daventry three years ago.

At the age of 14, Jaiden, who had played rugby since he was 12, decided to join the gym.

He said: “At first, I wanted to get bigger obviously and then also get strong for rugby.”

Jaiden Woolgrove pictured.

In less than a year since joining the gym, Jaiden discovered his passion for powerlifting. He has been training around 15 hours a week ever since.

“I’m a lot more disciplined. A lot more sensible, like not just putting weight on the bar because I feel good that day, but actually following the structure, which will lead me to be stronger in the future,” said Jaiden.

Over the years, the young man has participated in eight events. On March 2, he competed in the under-18 and 83 kilogramme divisions in the British Bench Nationals, where he performed a bench press of 140 kilogrammes.

Speaking about his commitment and work ethic, Jaiden said: “I'll always back myself and what I can do because I know that I can do it. No matter how far-fetched it may seem.

Jaiden Woolgrove pictured.

“I do really enjoy powerlifting and want to go far in it, so I don't find that difficult.”

Representing Great Britain, Jaiden placed third in the sub juniors division at the World Bench Press Championships in Austin, Texas, in May with a bench press of 150 kilogrammes.

The International Powerlifting Federation and Powerlifting America organised the competition, which featured around 1,000 male and female competitors from over 60 countries, ages ranging from 14 to over 80.

“I was really proud of myself. I felt like a lot has paid off because I've had people tell me that it's not going to work and that I can't reach these heights.

Jaiden Woolgrove pictured.

"I do want to achieve a lot more forward, and I believe it was only just the start of my career,” said Jaiden.

Jaiden is committed to maintaining his winning streak. He wishes to return to represent the nation the following year and win "in full power" at the national level in a heavier-weight class.

“It will be nervous and it will be hard, but you're never too weak to compete. I think a lot of people hold back on ever going to competitions because they feel they're not strong enough.

"You're not going to ever compete if you just keep on holding back because you're going to constantly think that you're not strong enough, so I'd. (...) It really isn't as daunting as you may think it is,” said Jaiden.