A project to create hedgerow highways for the county’s wildlife was given a firm push forward when a team of volunteers and partners headed to Daventry Country Park on a unique ‘shopping’ expedition.

Spearheaded by Northamptonshire CPRE, the Hedgerow Heroes project brings together Brixworth Parish Council, Brackley Town Council and the Canal & River Trust (C&RT) in a shared vision to regenerate existing hedges and plant new ones.

The C&RT and Brackley Town Council, and volunteers from CPRE were ‘shopping’ in Daventry to coppice willow for the project.

Coppicing at Daventry Country Park

Robin Jones from CPRE Northamptonshire said: “It’s not your usual shopping expedition but we were in the country park on a quest for raw material vital to hedge laying which will take place in the coming months as the Hedgerow Hero project really gets going.

“Provided they are long and flexible enough, the branches of coppiced willow make ideal bindings between the stakes supporting newly laid hedges. And it’s not just willow, next month we shall head out on another shopping trip to coppice hazel for stakes that are essential in the hedge laying process.”

Daventry Country Park ranger Alan said: “It’s been great to have the team here not only helping us to get on top of the coppicing but repurposing it for the Hedgerow Hero project.

“The reservoir in the park is unusually low so we have been able to coppice areas and cut back vegetation in very wet areas that is usually inaccessible. With everyone’s help we’ve been able to clear an area of the bank to encourage the growth of ground cover which will hopefully attract snipe, warblers and other birdlife species.”

Willow from Daventry Country Park

Northamptonshire Hedgerow Heroes is part of a campaign to increase England’s hedgerow network by 40 per cent by 2050.

In Stoke Bruerne, C&RT is creating a small tree nursery which will guarantee trees typical of a Northamptonshire hedgerow, such as hawthorn, damson, hazel, crab apple and elm, are easily available. Hedgerow regeneration, a mixture of filling in the gaps and improving the hedgelaying, will take place at Stoke Bruerne, Crick and Winwick.