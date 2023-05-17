Justyna Tobiasiewicz won the Ms Northamptonshire Galaxy title in April and will participate in The Galaxy Pageants grand final next year.

The 29-year-old has been using her platform to raise awareness for mental health over the last years and is now planning to support single-parent charities.

Justyna, owner of Justi Makeup Art business, from Poland, moved to Daventry eight years ago and has been working as a make-up artist and hairstylist ever since.

Headshot photograph taken by Justyna for the United Kingdom Galaxy Pageant 2023-2024.

She was awarded the ‘Make Up Artist of the Year’ title at the gala held by Beauty Kingdom Awards on April 23.

“It is an amazing feeling to be appreciated for my creativity, hard work, and passion,” said Justyna.

Justyna applied to the United Kingdom Galaxy Pageant 2023-2024 on April 7 and received the Ms Northamptonshire Galaxy title on April 25. She will participate in The Galaxy Pageants grand final in March 2024.

“I can't wait to represent my county in such a massive pageant. I still have ten months until the final so I can prepare myself the best I can,” said Justyna.

Katarzyna Surowiecka, Justyna Tobiasiewicz, Martin Fitch, and Izabela Tobiasiewicz at the Beauty Kingdom Awards gala.

Justyna is a qualified make-up artist with over ten years of experience in the hair and make-up industry. She graduated in June 2022 with a Bachelor’s degree from University College Birmingham after taking a course at Northampton College.

Justyna's pageant career began in May 2021 when she entered the plus-size empowering Miss Voluptuous Pageant, representing England. In the finals, she won the ‘1st Runner Up Miss Voluptuous UK’ and ‘Miss Social Media’ titles.

Soon after, she received the opportunity to sign-up for the International Miss Voluptuous Pageant and represent her country. Justyna won the title of Miss Voluptuous Poland 2022-2023.

In April 2023, representing Poland in Denver, Colorado, USA, for the international Miss Voluptuous pageant, she made it into the top six finalists. The ‘intensive’ week included challenges, workshops, and rehearsals.

Justyna Tobiasiewicz with Larens Colours sponsors at the Beauty Kingdom Awards gala.

“It was a fantastic experience, I met wonderful ladies from all around the world,” said Justyna.

She has been working as a model for one of the oldest modelling agencies in Poland, Grabowska Models, since her mother signed her up at the age of 12. Grabowska Models gave Justyna the opportunity to do her first make-up course and start her career.

“I was always involved in some kind of charity work, doing charity fashion shows or theatre plays, and Grabowska Models definitely opened the doors for me to help others. So I still continue doing that now,” said Justyna.

Justyna has been advocating for women’s mental health on her social media platforms and has stated that she will continue to do so in the future.

She has been developing her platforms and hopes to support charities for single parents because “those are our superheroes that don't get enough help”. Justyna lost her father at the age of nine.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that supported me in my journey so far, hopefully, you can support me for a little longer,” said Justyna.