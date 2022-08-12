Daventry man turning 100 says ‘don’t worry about what you can’t control’

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man from Daventry will be turning 100 next Monday (August 15) and is having a party with his large family to celebrate.

John Eastaff, better known as Jack, reminisced on his life – looking fondly back on his time in India as part of the B Squadron of the Royal Tank Regiment, and purchasing his first motorbike when he saved his wages from working in a butcher's shop.

His granddaughter Madeleine Adams said: “One of the sayings he lives by is ‘don’t worry about what you can’t control’, and this is what makes him so laid back.

“He has Alzheimer’s and dementia but otherwise is fit as a fiddle with a good head of hair – something he would put down to his daily glass of whisky.

“He, and his wife Pam, have been central to the lives of many friends and family, with their humour, love and inclusivity.”

Jack “cannot believe” he is turning 100 and struggled to pick a favourite memory from his lifetime.

He thoroughly enjoyed the hot curries he devoured in India, and when he returned he saved £60 for a brand new 350cc Velocette motorbike.

Jack 'means everything' to his wife Pam, and the couple have been together for around 50 years.

Pam, Jack’s wife, says she loves his “wonderful sense of humour” – but she said it is the fact “he does as he is told” that has allowed them to be married for around 50 years with very few fall outs.

Giggling, which turned to tears when he heard the lovely things his wife and granddaughter had to share about him, Jack said: “She’s a very good wife who looks after me well.”

His family party, which Madeleine says will be well-attended, is happening on Sunday.

Jack's cake is inspired by his love of Velocette motorbikes. He saved £60 to purchase his first 350cc Velocette motorbike when he worked for a butcher's shop in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

Jack said: “I’ll be taking this birthday easy I hope.”

He recently received a special gift box from Fortnum and Mason from the Burma Star Memorial Fund.

It is a charity dedicated to the remembrance and legacy of those who served in the Allied Forces during the Burma campaign of WW2.