Daventry man to swap 18 wheels for two for charity

Dave Howorth, a non-executive director at Daventry-based logistics firm The NX Group, is preparing to take part in his fourth Cycle Challenge across southern Malawi to raise money for transport charity Transaid.

The African cycle challenge, taking place in October, will see riders take on an epic five-day cycle through some of the most gorgeous but gruelling terrain in Malawi.

Covering around 600km, of which 60 per cent is off road through dirt, sand and gravel, the route will start in Senga and take in breathtaking sunsets and unique wildlife as it travels through Lake Malawi, Mount Mulanje, Liwonde National Park and the Zomba Plateau before finishing in Mulanje, close to the Mozambique border.

The challenge is set to raise money for Transaid, an international development charity, supported by the logistics and transport industry. Using local transport solutions to improve and save the lives of people in developing countries the charity has supported a range of projects including Ambulance bicycles and a hovercraft in Mozambique – to transport children with malaria or pregnant mothers to hospital - to driver training programmes due to road accidents being the third biggest killer in Africa after malaria and HIV.

Dave, who has been training for the challenge since April, said: “This challenge has been postponed since 2020 so it’s now starting to become more of a reality but I’m really looking forward to it. Being in Malawi and seeing the realities of rural Africa is a very humbling and inspiring experience. I’m most nervous about Day Four as it is an all-day climb up the Zomba Plateau which is going to be tough!

“Transaid is a great cause, helping people in the poorest and remotest parts of Africa, and it feels good to be giving to those in need through the industry in which I’ve worked all my life. Logistics has been my career so being able to give something back is incredibly important to me – and it is a great adventure! We’re aiming to raise even more money than we did in my last challenge in Zambia 2018 and hope to gather donations from throughout transport and logistics industry and beyond.”

Neil Powell, managing director of The NX Group, which is sponsoring Dave said, “Dave is undertaking an incredible challenge and we’re extremely proud to be supporting him in his efforts. Transaid is a great charity that represents the best of our industry, and we wish him and his fellow riders all the best.”

To help support Transaid, you can donate towards Dave’s ride by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dave2-howorth

