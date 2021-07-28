Daventry man offers £100 reward to help find his two missing cats

Have you seen Munchies?

Kai Trill is desperate to find his felines Stitch and Munchies, who recently went missing near Daventry College.

He has issued appeals on social media but possible sightings haven't led him to his pets.

Kai said: "I am in desperate need of finding them and getting them home safely.

Stitch.

"It’s nearly been three weeks now and I’m very worried about them both."

He keeps searching areas around The Grange with no luck.

Kai told the Gusher: "They both have a loving home so I would ask everyone to please keep their eyes open on contact me on FB if you see them."