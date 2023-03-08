Alacati Grill Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine won a British Kebab Award in the Best Value Restaurant category

Alacati Grill Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine, of High Street, came first in the Best Value Restaurant category.The awards, run in association with Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance, the sector’s trade body, are in their 11th year and this year attracted record breaking numbers of entries.

They recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards were held at the Westminster Bridge Hotel, London, and attracted more than 1,200 guests including Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris.