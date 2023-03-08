Daventry kebab shop shines in national spotlight
A Daventry kebab shop was singled out for praise at the recent British Kebab Awards.
Alacati Grill Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine, of High Street, came first in the Best Value Restaurant category.The awards, run in association with Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance, the sector’s trade body, are in their 11th year and this year attracted record breaking numbers of entries.
They recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The awards were held at the Westminster Bridge Hotel, London, and attracted more than 1,200 guests including Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris.
An awards spokesman said: “Our local kebab takeaways and restaurants are the beating hearts of our high streets and now, more than ever, kebabs are becoming part of our daily lives. From once being seen as a humble late-night snack after a night out in town, they are now enjoying a glow-up and revolution as part of a sit-down meal with family and friends.”