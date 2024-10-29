Daventry dance group appeals for support ahead of Las Vegas performance

After performing at the North and Midlands Regional Entertainment Award in September and winning the Golden Buzzer to dance at the O2 Arena in London, Syndicate Dance won the opportunity to perform in Las Vegas in 2026.

The awards event at The Cresset in Peterborough featured dance and performing arts schools, vocalists, and tributes from across the region.

The multi-award-winning dance school from Daventry, with dancers between the ages of six and 17, advanced to the final dance competition set to take place in October 2025.

Alongside the Golden Buzzer, Syndicate Dance received a golden coin, which they used at a later stage of the competition to gamble for the chance to perform in Las Vegas or accept a £100 cash reward.

A number of parents of the dancing group members set up a fundraising page and are making an appeal for donations so that the group could perform in Las Vegas in 2026.

Heidi Jolley, the principal and founder of Syndicate Dance, said: “We're lucky enough to receive this most incredible performance opportunity and will be now off to perform in Las Vegas in 2026, representing the UK.

“We have now set up a JustGiving page to help our dancers get the best experience out of their trip by helping raise funds for our new costumes, accessories for the performance, and any extra help towards lowering costs for families getting involved in this incredible trip.”

Heidi, a dancer and choreographer, founded the dance school in December 2019.

Syndicate Dance prides itself on offering an outstanding level of dance and acrobatics training, including classes in ballet, tap, hip hop, acrobatic arts, contemporary, and many more.

From beginners to pros, the dancing school provides training for students as young as two years old and adults.

Lisa Parry, one of the dancers parents, said: “Heidi is absolutely amazing. She gives 100 percent to all of her students, and she pushes them to where they need to be for competitions. I couldn't be more thankful for what she's done for my daughter.”

Olivia, Lisa's daughter, started dancing three years ago when she was eight years old.

“She always had a passion for it. She used to dance around the living room and around the kitchen.

“She absolutely loves it,” said Lisa.

Since joining the dance group, Olivia has taken part in several competitions and charitable activities, winning multiple medals.

“When Olivia joined, her anxiety levels were quite high, but as soon as she got in there, she felt welcomed.

“We're one big family at that dance school,” said Lisa.

Every year, members of Syndicate Dance, which runs classes at the United Reformed Church and Daventry Town Football Club, have the chance to perform and participate in regional, national, and worldwide competitions.

Olivia said to this newspaper that she is "excited" and looking forward to the performance in Las Vegas in 2026 and that the competition in Peterborough was "really good."

According to Lisa, there are more than 100 parents, dancers, and other family members who plan to attend the performance in Las Vegas.

So far, at the time of writing (Tuesday), the fundraising page has raised £1,200 of its £5,000 goal. Click here to donate.