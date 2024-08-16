Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Solden Hill House resident from Brackley received a Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) medal.

Jonathan has been a volunteer in Daventry for 15 years.

He was presented with the award last month in recognition of his dedication and work at RVS, a national charity built on local volunteering, giving support to people in need in NHS hospitals and communities.

The RVS medal symbolises the dedication and faithful service of volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to helping others.

Jonathan pictured holding his RVS medal at Solden Hill House.

Richard Smith, the Solden Hill House chief executive, said: "We are incredibly proud of Jonathan and his remarkable dedication over the past 15 years.

"His commitment to serving others truly exemplifies the spirit of the Royal Voluntary Service and their motto of ‘Giving our all, always’. This medal is a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and the positive impact he has made in our community."

The Solden Hill House in Banbury Road, which houses around 80 people now, has been providing assistance to individuals for almost 70 years. It is a group of nine independent residential homes that offers care and support for adults with learning disabilities.

The Solden Hill House resident is allowed to wear the medal and its ribbon on official occasions, in accordance with the "order to wear" as prescribed by the British Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood. Jonathan's medal illustrates his dedication and community impact.

The medal features the phrase "service beyond self" and symbols of ivy and rosemary, which stand for steadfastness, remembrance, and friendship. These elements highlight the core values embodied by the RVS and its volunteers.