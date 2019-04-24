Daventry car show is a community classic

Head-turning classic cars were on show at a community event in Daventry.

A classic car show organised by Daventry Town Council and supported and assisted by Daventry Mayor Lynn Jones took place at The Hallows last week.

Visitors got the chance to get up close to more than 100 classic cars and enjoy a range of stalls.

The range of cars included a 1965 Jaguar E-Type, a Chevrolet Corvette, a variety of Morris Minors and an Austin Metropolitan.

Cllr Jones said: “It was a wonderful day, with a fantastic turnout of both car exhibitors and the public.

“The live entertainment from Daventry Brass Band, Daventry Ukulele Orchestra, Starlight Dance Academy and George Holmes really did make the event swing.”

It raised over £400 for the mayor’s chosen charities - Daventry Street Pastors, Daventry Contacts and the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service (WRVS).