Cycling minister in Northants to launch new scheme that will teach children bike safety

The Government has announced it will double how much it plans to spend on active travel.

An expanded cycling scheme for children is being launched in Northamptonshire today.

Bikeability is a training scheme that teaches children in England the skills for a lifetime of cycling.

The scheme has now been expanded and all children will be taught how to cycle safely and confidently on the road.

Chris Heaton-Harris, minister for cycling and walking, is at Newnham Primary School in Daventry today (February 7) to launch the scheme.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Cycling is a fun and enjoyable way for children to get to school, the shops or see their friends.

“It is also environmentally friendly and has a positive impact on their mental and physical health.

“Extending Bikeability training will inspire the next generation to take to the roads as confident and proficient cyclists and will play an important role in helping us meet our net-zero emission targets.”

The announcement comes as the Government has revealed that expected spend between 2016 and 2021 on active travel has doubled to £2.4 billion

The commitment will see an additional 400,000 training places offered on the scheme each year.

Former world and European champion track cyclist Andy Tennant is also at the launch in Daventry today.

He said: “If we want our children to continue cycling into adulthood it is absolutely vital that we equip them with the skills and knowledge to ride at a young age.

“Learning to cycle is a brilliant way to help children live happy, healthy and independent lives, and we’re absolutely thrilled that so many more children are now going to benefit from the programme in the coming years.”