Two lanes are blocked on the M1 northbound following a crash between Milton Keynes and Northampton on Friday morning (March 18).

National Highways are warning drivers to avoid the stretch until around noon following the collision at just before 9am.

A spokesman said: "Lanes one and two are currently closed between junctions 14 and 15 following a road traffic collision.

"Queues are building with delays estimated at around half-an-hour Any return to normal traffic conditions is not expected until around 12.30pm."