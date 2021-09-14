Crash and weather leads to severe queues on M1 in Northamptonshire
Multti-vehicle crash causing tailibacks southbound .. junction 16 entry slip hit by flooding
A crash and flooding has caused major problems on a Northamptonshire stretch of the M1 on Tuesday lunchtime (September 14).
Three lanes were shut with traffic held for for a time following a pile-up soutbound between the M45 and junction 16 for the A4500 into Northampton, causing severe tailbacks of up half-an-hour.
And the northbound entry slip road had to be closed at junction 16 after flooding — although National Highways reported the road is now reopened.
There are also reports of a shunt on the A5 near to the B4036.
A Met Office weather warning is in force for Northamptonshire until 9pm tonight with heavy rain forecast for the afternoon.
Emergency services are warning drivers to take extra care with surface water likely on all surfaces.