Crash and weather leads to severe queues on M1 in Northamptonshire

Queues on the M1 at junction 18 this lunchtime

A crash and flooding has caused major problems on a Northamptonshire stretch of the M1 on Tuesday lunchtime (September 14).

Three lanes were shut with traffic held for for a time following a pile-up soutbound between the M45 and junction 16 for the A4500 into Northampton, causing severe tailbacks of up half-an-hour.

And the northbound entry slip road had to be closed at junction 16 after flooding — although National Highways reported the road is now reopened.

There are also reports of a shunt on the A5 near to the B4036.

A Met Office weather warning is in force for Northamptonshire until 9pm tonight with heavy rain forecast for the afternoon.