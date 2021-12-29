Crash and fuel spill leads to huge queues on M1 southbound near Northampton
Drivers advised to allow extra time for motorway journeys
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:38 pm
Traffic is crawling for more than four miles on the M1 southbound towards Northampton following a pile-up on Wednesday afternoon (December 29).
National Highways cameras showed traffic officers on the scene following the multiple vehicle smash near junction 15A.
A spokesman said: "Three out of the lanes are now closed between J17 and J16 near Northampton due to the collision which has resulted in an oil spillage across the carriageway.
"There is now nearly five miles of congestion on the approach, so please allow extra time for your journey."