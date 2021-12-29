Crash and fuel spill leads to huge queues on M1 southbound near Northampton

Traffic is being forced into one lane past the scene of a crash on the M1

Traffic is crawling for more than four miles on the M1 southbound towards Northampton following a pile-up on Wednesday afternoon (December 29).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways cameras showed traffic officers on the scene following the multiple vehicle smash near junction 15A.

A spokesman said: "Three out of the lanes are now closed between J17 and J16 near Northampton due to the collision which has resulted in an oil spillage across the carriageway.