Community children’s champion Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas has thanked kind-hearted Northants residents for supporting her annual Easter egg collection for needy children.

Jeanette spends her winter months collecting toys for youngsters with the least – springing back into action after Christmas to as a sweet gift giver.

Acting as the Easter Bunny, Jeanette swaps her famous red suit for fluffy ears, to give children an Easter chock-filled with treats.

Former social worker and all-round good egg, Jeanette has been collecting Easter eggs from generous donors to distribute to vulnerable youngsters.

She said: “People can still donate. I’m half way there which is amazing, but I would like to collect more than 5,000 chocolate Easter eggs. It would be great for children from disadvantaged families to have a little treat. I’m hoping that the same amazing generosity shown at Christmas will spread some more joy this Easter."

People can still donate to the cause and have until April 11 – with Easter Sunday falls on April 20.

Collection points are located at: Wicksteed Park in Kettering, North Northamptonshire Council offices in the Corby Cube, Thrapston, Wellingborough Tithe Barn and Bowling Green Road, Kettering, Nandos outlets in Corby, Kettering, Northampton and Rushden Lakes, and The Range store in Northampton.

She added: “I know what it’s like to grow up in care. If we can provide Easter eggs, those children with the least won't feel left out – it can give the children a little bit of normality."

Jeanette will distribute donations to county social services staff who look after children including care leavers and those in care.

Contact Jeanette email [email protected].