Charities such has foodbanks are still working hard to support the most vulnerable during Covid

Local charities can get a share of a £635,500 government war chest aimed at helping those supporting West Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable during the pandemic.

The council and Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum will use the Supporting Those At Risk Fund to help address the long-term impact of Covid-19 by supporting organisations that offer services to the most at risk residents.

The first round of applications is now open for eligible community organisations with the intention to award the grants before Christmas.

Charities and groups will need to explain what they intend to spend the money on and how it will benefit at risk people. These may include:

■ Existing schemes which support people struggling to afford food and other essentials,

■ Projects advising and providing information to people to help them access longer term support, such as benefits,

■ Projects that provide targeted support in areas of greatest need and deprivation, including rural areas.

Closing date for applications is December 12.

WNC Cabinet member, Cllr Matt Golby, said: “The pandemic has substantially changed how we live.

“As well as the tragic human and economic loss, some of society’s most vulnerable groups have been put at heightened risk: individuals living alone, mainly the elderly, and victims of domestic abuse confined to unsafe homes.

“We have some wonderful groups and charities across West Northants who are doing amazing work to help and support the most vulnerable members of our society.

“This money will help them to continue the crucial work they do, and we encourage groups to apply as soon as they can, so we can direct the money to where it is needed most."

WNC particularly welcomes applications from groups showing collaborative working, those working together to support specific local communities, minority groups and those most in need or at risk.