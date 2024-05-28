Councillor Karen Tweedale appointed as the new Mayor of Daventry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the annual town council meeting on Monday, May 20, Councillor Karen Tweedale was elected as the new Mayor of Daventry for the council year 2024-2025, taking over from Councillor Ted Nicholl.
Cllr Karen Tweedale has been a councillor since 2014 and previously served as Mayor of Daventry during the council year 2021-2022 and as a Deputy Mayor between 2023-2024.
Speaking on her election as Chair of the Town Council and Mayor of Daventry, Karen said: “I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and for the trust placed in me for a second term.
“I am eager to continue serving the residents of our town to the best of my abilities.”
Born in Birmingham, Karen moved to Daventry 15 years ago, where she lives with her husband Mark.
According to Karen, she loves spending time in the great outdoors with her family and dogs.
Karen is passionate about Daventry and the local community, with a keen interest in organising events and fundraising for good causes.
Cllr Tweedale has previously attended community events to help promote and raise awareness of local charities and organisations.
Cllr Karen Tweedale said: “I would like to express my gratitude to my fellow councillors for their continued support and to the community of Daventry for their ongoing encouragement.”
The Mayor of Daventry attends community events free of charge.
People wishing to invite the Mayor to their event can do so by completing the mayoral engagement form on the town council’s website or by contacting the Daventry Town Council office on 01327 301246.