Council looks for opinions across Daventry on extending and renewing anti-social behaviour orders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is seeking residents’ views on renewing a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to preserve and change the anti-social behaviour (ASB) restrictions in Daventry.

PSPOs are orders that empower councils to impose restrictions and ban specific activities within a defined public area under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor David Smith, the Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: "The Council is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and creating safer communities, which is why we’re proposing to extend this PSPO and keep these measures in place.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online survey examining the views of the residents on extending the PSPO for three more years closes at midnight on Sunday, 24 October 2023.

The Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 introduced several new tools and powers for councils and their partners to address ASB in their local areas.

The current PSPO covering the Daventry area was implemented in 2020 in response to ASB and nuisance issues in the town centre.

Residents in Daventry are being asked to comment on the extension of ASB measures because WNC is required by law to have evidence to establish the need for orders to be issued, amended, or extended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The consultation examines the views of the residents on extending the PSPO for three more years until December 2026. The online survey closes at midnight on Sunday, 24 October 2023.

Here is a rundown of what the current order prohibits and what the updated PSPO is supposed to cover:

The current order prohibits:

Alcohol use in unapproved or unlicensed open areas, such as streets

Riding a bike or scooter when asked not to by the police or a council official

Busking when the police or a council-authorised person asks you not to busk

Parking a vehicle in a way which causes harassment alarm or distress

Anti-social behaviour outside of school

The renewed PSPO disallows:

Spitting

The use of intoxicating substances, including illicit or psychoactive substances

Having an item in possession to use or take an intoxicating substance, including needles and smoking devices that are not e-cigarettes

Consumption of alcohol or possession of an open container of alcohol in unauthorised or unlicensed public locations, such as streets

Urinating or defecating in public settings, unless a toilet is available for that purpose

Riding a bike or scooter when asked not to by the police or a council official

Busking when requested not to do so by officials

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “We welcome the views of all local people and businesses and I hope everyone who cares about Daventry will take the opportunity to give us their feedback as part of this consultation.”

Residents who want to share their views about extending and renewing the Daventry PSPO can do so through the Council’s Consultation Hub.