Council looks for opinions across Daventry on extending and renewing anti-social behaviour orders
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is seeking residents’ views on renewing a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to preserve and change the anti-social behaviour (ASB) restrictions in Daventry.
PSPOs are orders that empower councils to impose restrictions and ban specific activities within a defined public area under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2014.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Councillor David Smith, the Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: "The Council is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and creating safer communities, which is why we’re proposing to extend this PSPO and keep these measures in place.”
The Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 introduced several new tools and powers for councils and their partners to address ASB in their local areas.
The current PSPO covering the Daventry area was implemented in 2020 in response to ASB and nuisance issues in the town centre.
Residents in Daventry are being asked to comment on the extension of ASB measures because WNC is required by law to have evidence to establish the need for orders to be issued, amended, or extended.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The consultation examines the views of the residents on extending the PSPO for three more years until December 2026. The online survey closes at midnight on Sunday, 24 October 2023.
Here is a rundown of what the current order prohibits and what the updated PSPO is supposed to cover:
The current order prohibits:
- Alcohol use in unapproved or unlicensed open areas, such as streets
- Riding a bike or scooter when asked not to by the police or a council official
- Busking when the police or a council-authorised person asks you not to busk
- Parking a vehicle in a way which causes harassment alarm or distress
- Anti-social behaviour outside of school
The renewed PSPO disallows:
- Spitting
- The use of intoxicating substances, including illicit or psychoactive substances
- Having an item in possession to use or take an intoxicating substance, including needles and smoking devices that are not e-cigarettes
- Consumption of alcohol or possession of an open container of alcohol in unauthorised or unlicensed public locations, such as streets
- Urinating or defecating in public settings, unless a toilet is available for that purpose
- Riding a bike or scooter when asked not to by the police or a council official
- Busking when requested not to do so by officials
Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “We welcome the views of all local people and businesses and I hope everyone who cares about Daventry will take the opportunity to give us their feedback as part of this consultation.”
Residents who want to share their views about extending and renewing the Daventry PSPO can do so through the Council’s Consultation Hub.
A Daventry Town Council spokesperson said: “Daventry Town Council supports regular reviews on the PSPO, as anti-social behaviour and other public nuisance behaviour changes create different policing priorities. Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl, welcomes public consultation on this matter and encourages residents to respond.”