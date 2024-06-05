Costs to taxpayers of gross misconduct hearing against Chief Constable of Northamptonshire revealed
So far the Office of Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has had to fork out nearly £200,000 to host the hearing that has so far sat for four days.
But the meter is still running as the hearing is due to restart on June 20 for another yet to be determined length of time.
A spokesman for the Office of Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner said: “So far the misconduct hearing regarding Mr Adderley have cost almost £200,000.
“This includes the legal and management costs to date and the costs associated with arranging and holding the hearing. We will not know the total until after the process is over.”
The misconduct hearing is looking into the allegations of ‘bare-faced lies’ that Chief Constable Nick Adderley exaggerated his rank and length of service in the Royal Navy including asserting he served during the Falklands War – when he would have been 15-years-old.
Legal representatives, members of the public, staff from the Office of Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and members of the media were hosted at Northampton Saints Rugby ground. When the hearing dragged on to a fourth day, the hearing switched to Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground.
At the hearing last week, the panel convened to hear evidence from a medal expert from the MOD who said the medal worn by Mr Adderley was a replica.
After Mr Adderley refused to take the stand, his legal counsel ended proceedings after he applied for the panel to ‘recuse’ themselves saying the Legally Qualified Chair Callum Cowx had ‘pre-concluded’ evidence.
