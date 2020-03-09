Coronavirus: Daventry families self-isolating after children come into contact with confirmed case playing rugby

Parker Academy head confirms "small number" will stay at home for 14 days .. but school remains open

A group of Daventry school children are in self-isolate after being in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while playing rugby.

The Parker E-ACT Academy in Daventry

The Parker E-ACT Academy headteacher Simon Cox told parents "a small number" of year eight students were contacted by Public Health England who told all the students to stay at home for the next 14 days.

But, in a letter on the academy website, Mr Cox added the school will remain open in line with Government guidance over the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Mr Cox said: "The school and PHE are in daily contact with the family to offer support, and we will be guided by the appropriate information released by PHE.

"The academy will remain open in line with Public Health England guidance. Children who are not showing symptoms of the virus, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, should attend school as normal.

"Your support with this matter is greatly appreciated, and together we can continue to ensure that we protect students where possible."

Mr Cox added that the confirmed case is not from a Daventry school.

Four positive tests have so far been confirmed in Northamptonshire, all of them in people who had recently travelled to Northern Italy where the Covid-19 outbreak has been most severe.

Two members of the same immediate family were diagnosed last week followed two more on Sunday, from a different family to the first.

Authorities are not commenting further on individual cases because of patient confidentiality but the connection to the Daventry children has come as a result of PHE "going all out" to find anybody who has been in close contact with confirmed cases in an attempt to prevent the infection spreading.

A spokesman for PHE said: "Contact tracing is a fundamental part of outbreak control that’s used by public health professionals around the world.

"Where contact tracing is involved, no stone can be left unturned and we’re constantly aware that the clock is ticking. It’s crucial that the process is timely, detailed and thorough and this means closely examining the movements of the person in the days they were infectious.

"If a person tests positive for novel coronavirus such as Covid-19, we speak to them to identify anyone who has had close contact with them during the time they are considered to be infectious and go all out to find these people as soon as possible."