Corby gym members smash Easter egg target to help children in need

Northamptonshire's campaigning legend Mother Christmas is on her way to collecting the chocolate eggs she needs to treat children and young people this Easter.

Jeanette Walsh has swapped her Santa suit for bunny ears for her Easter egg appeal to provide 5,000 treats for children and young people.

Helping her reach her goal, members of ShireFit Corby have smashed their target by shelling out for more than 517 Easter eggs that will be given to the most needy children in the county.

ShireFit staff and members with Jeanette and the eggs collected

But she still needs more to make sure that children can be treated on Easter Sunday.

She said: "I need 5,000 eggs for those children who otherwise wouldn't have a treat - for those children who are the most needy, looked after children and young care leavers.

"I'm also going to help two schools in very deprived areas."

On Friday, a member of ShireFit will donate 50 boxes of smaller chocolate treats to add to their total. Jeanette will pass on the eggs to social work teams across the towns.

Josh Aston, ShireFit Corby coach, said: "We aim to make a difference. We want to help out the local community and do a lot of charity work here.

"We had a target for 500 - we smashed it. Next year we know what we will have to do."

Jeanette will be collecting eggs up until April 8 to give her time to deliver them to the children and young people identified by social workers.

She said: "I'd like to thank everyone for supporting the Easter appeal. ShireFit Corby supported me for the toy appeal and now they have collected the eggs. I just can't believe it.

"Anyone can donate eggs to the children in Northamptonshire - I always say that one egg is better than none."