Concerned resident urges Daventry Tesco Superstore to fix issues for ‘road safety’

“You’d hope that crossing the road would be something quite safe”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A concerned resident voiced his “community issue” for “road safety” since the zebra crossing's road markings had "completely faded" at the Daventry Tesco Superstore and one of the Belisha beacons was obscured by a parking lot sign.

John Brayford, 69, noticed that the zebra crossing at the entrance of the Tesco Superstore in Daventry reportedly lost its paint more than three months prior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John said: “I felt like it was inappropriate that nothing was done about it. My biggest concern is just road safety. It is very busy, both for traffic and for pedestrians.

John Brayford, 69, noticed that the zebra crossing at the entrance of the Tesco Superstore in Daventry reportedly lost its paint more than three months prior.

“I don’t think that people really understand that pedestrians have right away, so they are reluctant to it. It is not a well sighted crossing. It is not a particularly well designed car park.”

The resident also expressed his worry about a car park sign that blocked the view of the Belisha beacon next to the zebra crossing, making it "much more difficult" for people to see the zebra crossing after dark.

John said: “You’d hope that crossing the road would be something quite safe. People speed around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is a very very sharp left turn to get into the parking lot, and the visibility from a pedestrian and driver perspective is not that good, particularly with kids.”

John Brayford, 69, expressed his worry about a car park sign that blocked the view of the Belisha beacon next to Daventry Tesco Superstore's zebra crossing.

John contacted West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to express his concern.

“I urged them to take a look and ensure it was repaired. It should be maintained properly,” said John.

WNC reportedly explained to him that the crossing is Tesco’s responsibility, and John found it “strange” that a private company would own a zebra crossing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Surely the council has a duty of care and responsibility to ensure it is maintained to an acceptable standard. This is a community issue that the council should take seriously,” said John.

Tesco was contacted by Daventry Express for a comment.