Complaint made against Norrthamptonshire's crime commissioner

A complaint has been made against the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

The matter will be dealt with by the county's Police and Crime Panel’s complaints sub-committee which will likely handle the complaint through an informal resolution process.

The details of the complaint against the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) have not been made public, but are not of a ‘serious’ or criminal nature.

Any serious complaint is referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The complaint has been revealed in the papers for the police and crime panel meeting which takes place on Thursday next week(Oct 10).

A spokesman for the PFCC said they were unable to comment.

The monitoring report from Northamptonshire County Council’s legal officer Susan Zeiss, says: “At the time of writing, one new complaint relating to the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner has been recorded. This complaint has been referred to the Panel Secretariat to convene a meeting of the Complaints Sub Committee to consider the complaint in accordance with the Informal Resolution Protocol.

“There are no other outstanding complaints or conduct matters.

As per standard arrangements, this update is not presented to the Panel with a view to discussing matters relating to individual cases in detail.”

Under the rules, the sub-committee cannot investigate, it can only decide on a course of action having received a report from the monitoring officer.

The record of the outcome will only be made public if it is deemed to be in the public interest. Any actions the complaints committee decides should be taken will be detailed in the next bi-annual monitoring report.

Mr Mold has held the office of Northamptonshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner since he was elected in May 2016.

His role is to hold to account the police and fire service on behalf of Northamptonshire residents.

Last week a damning report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was published following an inspection in January. It heavily criticised the way the force investigated crimes and said it was failing to protect vulnerable people.

Inspector Zoe Billingham said the force needed a cash injection and the workforce was spread too thinly. In response, the county’s chief constable Nick Adderley said a series of new measures and initiatives had been introduced since the start of the year.