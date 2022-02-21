Community responds to Daventry man's appeal to help bring wife home from Nepal

An appeal to help a heartbroken Daventry man bring his wife home from Nepal has received an overwhelming response.

Maciej Derkacz, 35, is desperate to be reunited with Aishwarya after the Home Office refused to grant a long-term visa in the UK.

She is left stranded in Nepal, having lost her job because Covid has shattered the economy.

The couple are desperate to be reunited.

But a GoFundMe appeal has raised nearly £800 since its launch last week to help Aishwarya, who is stranded overseas.

Maciej's friend and colleague, Justyna Smiech-Sporek, launched the £4,000 fundraiser to enable them to appeal against the Home Office decision.

She said she was overwhelmed with the response so far.

"I'm so grateful to everyone who has donated," she said.

"They are a lovely couple who have been separated by coronavirus since September 2019," said Justyna, who lives in Rugby.

For more information or to donate to the appeal, visit the couple' GoFundMe page.