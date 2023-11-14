People paid tribute to those who have nobly served the country at the Daventry Remembrance Parade

Crowds gathered to pay their respects to the men and women who lost their lives serving the country.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 12), the Daventry Remembrance Parade 2023 made its way from High Street to Abbey Street before arriving at the War Memorial.

The parade was led by a parade master, warrant officer class one (W01), Aidan O'Brien, Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), followed by council members, civic dignitaries, and the town’s organisations and community groups.

Councillor Ted Nicholl, Mayor of Daventry, was in attendance. He said: "The Armed Forces are an integral part of Daventry's history and are important to our community and it was an honour to walk alongside them all.”

Chris Ward from the Royal British Legion and Reverend Dawn Stokes of Daventry Churches Together held a short service at the War Memorial.

Cllr Ted Nicholl said: “As a Town Council we are committed to supporting our Armed Forces and local veteran communities as best we can and coming together on Remembrance Sunday gives us the chance to collectively honour the sacrifices that have been made by those who serve, past and present.”

The service included the Daventry Brass Band playing hymns and the National Anthem, with the Last Post and Reveille being performed by David Moorhouse.

Parker E-Act Academy and DSLV School's students read the calling of the Roll of Honour.

Pupils read out the names of more than 150 soldiers who died during the World Wars.

Wreaths were laid by cadets, veterans, members of the armed services, police, and firefighters, as well as representatives of local groups and schools.

Cllr Ted Nicholl said: “Thank you to everyone who was a part of or attended the parade to show support to our local Armed Forces. It was wonderful for us to collectively pay tribute and remember at this poignant time of year."

Daventry Town Council funded and organised the Daventry Remembrance Parade 2023.

Take a look at the gallery below for some of the photos taken at the event on Remembrance Sunday.

