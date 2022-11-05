Comissioner shelves plans for police and fire vehicle workshop in Northamptonshire as costs skyrocket

Plans to create a new garage workshop to maintain Northamptonshire’s police and fire vehicles are being shelved after costs more than doubled in less than two years.

The move to a site in Earls Barton was announced in 2021 as part of a massive shake-up of blue light services buildings, which also included …

But Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold revealed costs have skyrocketed from £6 million to £16 million while the services face increased running and maintenance costs, as well as supply chain issues in parts and supplies.

Mr Mold said: “I am proud that in Northamptonshire, we take our responsibility to the taxpayer very seriously and have managed our money well and balanced our budgets. We have created joint services where it makes sense to do so and continue to look for efficiencies.

“But the core role of both Northamptonshire Police and Fire & Rescue Service is to keep people safe and so we need to ensure our that our buildings support that work and that the costs do not outweigh the benefits.

“More joined up working is essential, and I will continue to expect more progress in that area, while continually reviewing our plans to ensure they make sense in our changing economic climate.”

The site purchased for the Earls Barton facility will be sold, although Mr Mold insists that bringing both police and fire fleet and garage teams together in one facility is still a consideration.

He added: “While this will provide significant business benefits, the costs of carrying out the development outweigh those benefits.”

A review is of all buildings in the joint Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue estate is under way to ensure they provide best value in the current economic climate.

Such reviews are carried out regularly but this one has been brought forward as a matter of urgency because of the current economic situation.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley has already identified five police ‘boxes’ and a house that are operationally surplus.

