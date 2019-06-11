Colourful and powerful machines wow onlookers at Daventry Motorcycle Festival 2019

Motorcycle enthusiasts were treated to a spectacle of eye-catching and rare displays in Daventry at the weekend for what has become a much-anticipated annual event.

The ninth annual Daventry Motorcycle Festival rode into town on Saturday for an event that has put the town on the map and become one of the most popular events in Daventry's calendar.

More bikes on display in the centre of town at the 2019 Daventry Motorcycle Festival. (Picture by David Guest).

The festival again attracted large crowds, who came out to enjoy the spectacle despite drizzly conditions.

Alongside the display of rare, custom and historic motorbikes at various locations in the town centre, there was also live music, street entertainment, a stunt show and food and drink aplenty.

As is now tradition, the festival began with a mass ride-in of motorbikes, led by Daventry's new mayor Councillor Mike Arnold.

He said afterwards: “It was a real privilege to lead the ride-in and officially open the festival. It was great to spend the day meeting members of the public, stall-holders and, of course, the many motorcycle owners who brought their bikes to display at the festival.

Colourful and customer machines on display in High Street, Daventry, as part of this year's motorcycle festival.(Picture by David Guest).

"Huge thanks to the organisers for their dedication and hard work in making this fantastic Daventry event a big success once again.”

Although the day started with rain, the weather brightened up later on as hundreds gathered in the town centre to enjoy the free festivities.

Festival chairman Scott Greig said: “It was brilliant to see so many people braving the elements to enjoy the event.

"I would like to pass on my thanks to the small team of volunteers that supported the festival, as well as Daventry Town Council, Daventry residents, businesses and everyone else who helped make the day a success.

"As an organiser it’s always great to meet people on the day and hear their positive feedback on our free, family-friendly event.

"We even had a live feed to Australia so a mother could see her son perform on stage. Join us again next year for an even bigger and better event, and hopefully some sunshine.”

The festival will return on Saturday, June 13, 2020, for the tenth anniversary event.

Those who would like to be involved, either as part of the organising committee, or just to help on the day, can contact the festival organisers by emailing info@daventrybikefest.co.uk.

For more photos from this year's event, visit the website www.daventrybikefest.co.uk.