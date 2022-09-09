Church bells toll across Northamptonshire for an hour on Friday to mark The Queen's death

Churches across Northamptonshire are being urged to toll their bells on Friday (September 9) to mark the death of The Queen.

The Church of England has sent out guidance to parish churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraging them to toll their bells or open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday.

All Saints Church in Northampton town centre will be open all day for people to light candles and make prayers.

Preparations are also under way for an evening commemoration for the life of The Queen to take place at 7pm on Friday (September 9).

Guidance from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers recommends tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday.

According to the Church of England, a sovereign’s death is one of the rare occasions when fully muffled bells are sounded – a technique to create an echo by fitting pads to both sides of the bell clapper.

The online advice highlights protocols — officially known as Operation London Bridge — to follow in the event of the monarch's death. it covers activities for each day from when the Royal death is announced through to day 10 when the state funeral will take place.

All Saints' Church

It sets out the how bell ringing plays its part throughout the process and has been formulated in consultation with The Royal Household and Lambeth Palace.

This includes urging churches with flag posts to fly flags at half-mast until the day of the funeral, other than for a period following the proclamation of the new King.

It also encourages parishes to open books of condolences.

Churches are also offered information how to deliver official commemorative services and special prayers.

The Church of England website has opened an online memorial book and encourages people to light a virtual candle for The Queen.

Vicar of All Saints Church in Northampton, Oliver Coss, tweeted last night: "God, grant your servant Elizabeth, our late most glorious queen, refreshment, light and peace. God Save The King"

The Bishop of Northampton, David Oakley, is currently in Rome but the Northampton Diocese tweeted that he has prayed for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II in the chapel. adding: “My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, many of us will have known no other sovereign than Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.