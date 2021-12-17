Christmas and New Year bin collections in Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire

With the countdown to Christmas in full swing, what day the bins are being collected is one less thing to worry about in 2021.

West Northamptonshire Council says waste and recycling collections will carry on as normal over the holiday period.

Household Waste Recycling Centres will also be open as usual throughout the festive period — but will shut early at 2pm on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Garden waste collections will be suspended from December 27 until January 7 across the area — and real Christmas trees will be collected on the weeks beginning January 10 and January 17.

Cllr Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council's cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “Full details of all your waste and recycling arrangements can be found easily online. As part of the efforts to cut down on the use of postage and printing, we will not be distributing waste and recycling calendars for 2022 to all households in the area.

“You can check your collection arrangements by downloading on your smartphone the Northampton app if you live in Northampton or the West Northamptonshire Council app if you live in the Daventry and South Northants areas or seeing a digital copy of your collection calendar for the year by typing in your postcode on our WEBSITE where you can print a copy if you choose."

Residents can click HERE to download their 2022 bin collection calendar and check their collection day.