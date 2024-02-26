Chief constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley to face misconduct hearing in private

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police will face a gross misconduct hearing this week over an allegation that he misrepresented his military career – but it will be held in private.

Nick Adderley has been suspended from the force since October last year, after an allegation was made that he wore a medal awarded to Falklands war veterans, despite only being 15 at the time. He said that it was his brother’s medal – however, he was wearing the honour on the wrong side of his chest.

The police watchdog concluded that there is a gross misconduct case to answer, meaning Mr Adderley has to face a disciplinary hearing. The hearing has been set for Wednesday (February 28) and Northamptonshire Police has confirmed the hearing will be held in private.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “On February 28, 2024 there will be an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing to consider allegations of gross misconduct against chief constable Nick Adderley.

“Following representations, the Legally Qualified Chair has ruled that the hearing will be in private, and subject to reporting restrictions, until further notice.”

The hearing will be carried out by an independent panel that will consist of a Legally Qualified Chair (LQC), a representative of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and an independent panel member.

The police watchdog says a criminal investigation into the matter is still “ongoing”.