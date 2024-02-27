Chief constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley misconduct hearing postponed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gross misconduct hearing into the actions of The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police that was due to be held tomorrow has been postponed for another three months.

The hearing over an allegation that Nick Adderley misrepresented his military career had been due to be held in private and under reporting restrictions.

Mr Adderley has been suspended from the force since October last year, after an allegation was made that he wore a medal awarded to Falklands war veterans, despite only being 15 at the time. He said that it was his brother’s medal – however, he was wearing the honour on the wrong side of his chest.

The hearing is to be postponed for 13 weeks meaning Mr Adderley will be paid in the region of £41,250 between now and Tuesday, May 28.

A police watchdog concluded that there is a gross misconduct case to answer, meaning Mr Adderley has to face a disciplinary hearing.

The hearing will be carried out by an independent panel that will consist of a Legally Qualified Chair, a representative of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and an independent panel member.

Chairman of the panel Callum Cowx confirmed to this newspaper that the three-day hearing has been postponed until May 28, 2024.

The police watchdog says a criminal investigation into the matter is still “ongoing”.

A spokesman for the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire said: “Following a case management meeting today the Legally Qualified Chair has taken the decision to adjourn the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing for Chief Constable Adderley.

“It was decided that there was insufficient time to properly hear the case in a single day and so it will be relisted for a three day hearing. The case will now be heard on May 28, 29 and 30, 2024.

