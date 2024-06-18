Chief Constable Nick Adderley gross misconduct hearing to resume as panel reconvenes in Northampton this week
A challenge that could have seen the panel deciding the fate of Mr Adderley dismissed was rejected by the three independent members.
The three-man panel, led by legally qualified chairman Callum Cowx, had been accused of bias and pre-concluding evidence that had been put before the misconduct hearing.
Mr Cowx and panel colleagues tasked with deciding whether Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley is guilty of gross misconduct had to listen back to proceedings to see if they should ‘recuse’ themselves after accusations of ‘bias’.
The independent panel – Callum Cowx, former Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Andy Cooke and member James Maund will reconvene at a hotel in Northampton.
Evidence has already been heard into allegations Chief Constable Nick Adderley exaggerated his rank and length of service in the Royal Navy including asserting he served during the Falklands War – when he would have been 15-years-old.
Mr Adderley continues to receive his full salary – £176,550 a year – while he is suspended from his job as Northamptonshire’s top cop.
This month it was revealed taxpayers have footed the bill of nearly £200,000 for the hearing that has so far sat for four days.
Scheduled for two days – Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 – proceedings in front of members of the public and press are expected to begin with Mr John Beggs, KC counsel for the Police, Fire Crime Commissioner (PFCC) summing up and Matthew Holdcroft, counsel for Mr Adderley, responding.