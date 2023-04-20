Charity appeals for volunteers to look after guide dog puppies in Northamptonshire

A sight loss charity is looking for volunteers in Northamptonshire who can provide a loving home for guide dog puppies in the first year of their lives.

The charity Guide Dogs is appealing for 20 more volunteers known as ‘puppy raisers’ in the Northamptonshire area.

The role involves supporting the guide dogs for the first 12 to 16 months of their lives before they receive specialist training and the cost of food, veterinary care and equipment required is covered by the charity.

Adorable guide dog puppies need homes in Northamptonshire. Photo: STEWART TURKINGTON.

Claire Purr puppy development advisor for Guide Dogs in Northamptonshire, said: “This is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the support and training, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.”

The charity says that volunteers must be over 18 and live in suitable housing and stress that caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment.

Ms Purr added: “If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

The charity say that applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.