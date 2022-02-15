Charities fear more families winding up homeless in Northamptonshire as cost of living soars

More than 400 households in Northamptonshire were tipped into homelessness last summer, figures reveal.

Shelter said thousands of families across the country became homeless during the Covid-19 crisis — and more at risk now as living costs soar.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show that 418 households in Northamptonshire became homeless between July and September 2021 — 263 in West Northants and 155 in North Northants.

Of those, 123 were households with children.

Across England, 222,360 households have been pushed into homelessness since April 2020.

Shelter said if someone has become repeatedly homeless over the 18 months, they would appear in the figures multiple times, though the charity estimates this to be a very small number of cases.

Osama Bhutta, the charity's director of campaigns, said the pandemic has been 'atrocious' for struggling families even with protections like the eviction ban and the £20 Universal Credit uplift.

She added: “Now, living costs are spiralling and all the protections are gone, even more people will be at risk of losing their homes.

“The economic impact of the pandemic has exposed the true cost of decades of failure to build the social homes we need, leaving millions in insecure homes they can barely afford."

Bailiff-enforced evictions were banned for a large part of the pandemic — a measure introduced by the government to prevent renters from being made homeless – though the ban was lifted in England on May 31.

Containing the first three full months’ worth of data after the eviction ban was lifted, the latest statistics show 36,510 English households became homeless between July and September 2021, the equivalent of 397 every day.

And Crisis, the UK national charity for people experiencing homelessness, said there are even more people across England 'slipping through the cracks' who are not recorded in these figures.

Francesca Albanese, acting director of policy and external affairs at Crisis, said: “The pandemic showed us all just how important home is to a person, yet many thousands have been left without a safe and secure place to call their own.

"People are now struggling as the safety net of pandemic protections, such as the eviction ban and universal credit uplift, have been withdrawn.

"This also comes at a time when even more people are at risk of homelessness as the cost of living crisis squeezes household finances to breaking point."

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said its actions had helped keep thousands of people in their homes.