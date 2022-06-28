West Northamptonshire has seen its population increase significantly over the last decade, according to the first results of the 2021 census.

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21, 2021.

First results of the census 2021 have been released.

Now the first results have been released – and there has been a large rise in the number of people living in West Northamptonshire, as well as a change in the balance of male and female residents.

On census day, 425,700 people were living in the area – up 13 percent from 375,101 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

This also means the population density has grown to 309 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 272 in 2011.

It also shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – West Northamptonshire’s population is now 49.5 percent male and 50.5 percent female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of men in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, people living in West Northamptonshire were 49.4 percent male and 50.6 percent female.

It also shows the area is ageing – a decade ago the population was made up of 12.6 percent under-10s and 14.9 percent over-65s, but this had changed to 11.8 percent and 17.1 percent respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3 percent over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 7.7 percent increase in the East Midlands, where the population rose to 4,880,200 from 4,533,222 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of West Northamptonshire:

1981: 276,874

1991: 314,138

2001: 345,584

2011: 375,101

2021: 425,700

Historic populations of the East Midlands:

1981: 3,782,137

1991: 3,953,372

2001: 4,172,174

2011: 4,533,222