Celebrations as Woodford Halse school judged ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors

Staff and students at Woodford Halse C of E Academy are celebrating after Ofsted judged the school as ‘good’.

Headteacher Ed Newton said all areas of the academy have been graded ‘good’.

He said: “We are thrilled that our recent inspection recognises the hard work and determination of the team here at Woodford Halse CE Primary Academy.

“We have gone through a number of changes in the last two years that have allowed staff and pupils to refocus on what we want to achieve. I am thrilled that the report recognises the pride the children have in their school and their work, but most importantly that they are happy and thriving at the school.”

Inspectors recognise the academy has improved greatly over the past two years.

The report said students are now learning well and making good progress.

Ofsted commented that the pupils are proud of their school and said they were “friendly, polite and kind”.

The report said that leaders have high expectations of what pupils can achieve.

Parents, carers and pupils say the school is improving.

Woodford Halse C of E Academy is part of Innovate Multi Academy Trust, a group of four schools in the Daventry area who work together to ensure that the children are at the heart of everything they do. All schools within the trust are now graded as good by Ofsted.

Antony Witheyman, CEO Innovate Multi Academy Trust, praised Mr Newton’s hard work saying: “This recognition from Ofsted is well deserved.

“The trust leaders and Mr Newton have shown great leadership qualities in securing this positive outcome and all staff, students, parents and governors can be rightly proud of Woodford Halse C of E Academy.”