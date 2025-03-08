Celebrating 35 years of Northamptonshire's Animals In Need in pictures

This month marks 35 years since Animals In Need started its amazing work here in Northamptonshire.

The anniversary is a great opportunity to look back on the charity’s work and its achievements over the past three-and-a-half decades.

The Northants Telegraph and the Chronicle & Echo have covered many of the highs and lows for Animals In Need.

We hope you enjoy our gallery from the archives as a small snapshot of the charity’s history as it prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Annie with a handful of ferrets!

Annie with a handful of ferrets! Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Annie and Roy at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester

Annie and Roy at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Roy Marriott at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester

Roy Marriott at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester Photo: Alison Bagley

Annie rehoming a peacock from Kirby Hall, Corby

Annie rehoming a peacock from Kirby Hall, Corby Photo: Alison Bagley

