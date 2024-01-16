Cars lined up with ‘ruined’ wheels and tyres after hitting pothole in Barby Road near Daventry

West Northamptonshire Council said that further repairs are set to be carried out this week

Several cars were queued up with “ruined” wheels and tyres due to a pothole in Barby Road, near Daventry.

Thomas Morris, 21, was travelling from Rugby to Daventry on January 3 when he drove over the pothole in Barby Road, right before the bridge.

Thomas claims that within ten minutes, four cars passed over the pothole.

The pothole in Barby Road near Daventry pictured by Thomas Morris.

“We were all pretty much lined up. Of the four cars, mine and one of the others had one wheel absolutely ruined. My wheel was scrap, and my tyre was scrap. And the other two had both wheels on the left side ruined,” said Thomas.

According to Thomas, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) was notified about the issue two weeks earlier. The police were notified in the evening, and the pothole was temporarily filled that night.

“I think it took about three hours to recover from that. The pothole was filled in before we actually recovered. It’s frustrating,” said Thomas.

A WNC spokesperson said that further repairs are set to be carried out this week.

The WNC spokesperson said: “WNC and Kier have been made aware of defects in this area and have carried out emergency temporary repairs. The conditions have since worsened, and inspectors are in the process of carrying out visits to both areas in order to review the defects in line with the programme of work.”

People can report road defects via the WNC website.