Canal boats craned into Crick Marina ahead of this weekend’s spectacular boat show

Canal boats weighing up to 34 tonnes each have been craned into Crick Marina this week ahead of the spectacular boat show.

In total, 20 canal boats, with a combined weight of 620 tonnes, were transported to the marina ahead of this weekend’s Crick Boat Show.

Organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, it’s the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, with over 250 exhibitors gathering from across the canal world and beyond, and over 26,000 visitors expected to attend.

Monica Tuckey, of MJT Cranes which specialises in lifting and transporting canal boats, explains: “Helping with the preparations for Crick Boat Show is always one of the busiest times of the year for us and over the course of the show build-up week, we will be transporting and craning 20 canal boats, with a combined weight of around 620 tonnes. They range in length from 52ft to 70ft and in weight from 15 tonnes to 34 tonnes each. Then after the show is finished, we take them all back again.”

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, says: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2019 Crick Boat Show, which once again will create the nation’s biggest inland boating marketplace and a fantastic day out alongside the Grand Union Canal in Northamptonshire.

“We are currently on site building the show, and one of the most dramatic sights is when these huge canal boats - that have arrived by road - are winched up into the air and placed back down onto the marina waters or onto the land in the Show’s land based marina.

“The maximum speed on our canals and rivers is just 4mph, making them the perfect place to relax and slow down, but as our exhibitors travel to the show from all around the country, it’s often impractical to send a boat by water, and the wide beam boats can’t fit through the locks on the Leicester Line of the Grand Union Canal, as it’s a narrow canal.”

Matthew Symonds, National Boating Manager for the Canal & River Trust, adds: “Every year Crick Boat Show, the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, celebrates our fantastic network of canals and rivers and this year is the 20th Crick Boat Show.

“Research shows spending time by water makes us all healthier and happier and we believe that waterways have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives. A 58-mile stretch of the Grand Union Canal passes through Northamptonshire and we look forward to welcoming people to the Show to find out more about enjoying the canals in their area.”

Crick Boat Show offers a great day out for all the family with dozens of boats to look round, free boat trips, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a large variety of exhibitors, both boating related and general stalls. All children aged 16 and under receive free entry to the Show.

For Saturday 25, Sunday 26 and Monday 27, adult tickets are £16 on the gate and entry for children aged 16 and under is free. Senior citizens and concessions are £14.50 on the gate. Three-day adult tickets are £32.00 on the gate. Three-day senior citizen or concession tickets are £29.00 on the gate. A special Trade & Preview Day (in association with LeeSan) will be held on Friday 24 May, with advance booking only.

For more information, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Also visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk

Crick Boat Show Facts & Figures

• Over 26,000 visitors expected to attend

• Over 250 exhibitors

• 32,000m2 exhibition space

• Dozens of food stalls and a Real Ale Marquee with live music

• 15 bands and entertainers

• Trip boats offering free boat trips for more than 1,000 people

• 50 boats exhibiting, including historic working boats

• 15 hours of free seminars on boating

• Over 350 camping pitches

• Moorings for up to 100 visitor boats on the Grand Union Canal

• Located at Crick Marina, West Haddon Road, Crick, Northants, NN6 7SQ

• Free car parking for all visitors

• Directions by road: From M1 Junction 18, take the A428 towards West Haddon, bypassing the centre of Crick village.

• Opening times: the Show is open from 10am until 6pm on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26, and until 5pm on Monday 27 May. On Trade & Preview Day, Friday 24 May, the Show will be open from 12 noon until 6pm for Preview Day visitor ticket holders. Evening entertainment from 7.30pm to 11.30pm on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

• For tickets and more information visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742950.