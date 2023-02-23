Some of the missing people have not been seen decades

According to the National Crime Agency’s Missing Persons Unit, last year more 73,000 adults were reported missing in England and Wales.

A number of people have disappeared from Northamptonshire are still missing, including some who have been missing for decades.

Anyone who has information about any of those who are missing is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police.

Charity Missing People can also be contacted free and confidentially on 116000. Find other ways to contact the organisation on its website.

Below are eight people who are currently missing from Northamptonshire, according to Missing People and Northamptonshire Police.

People missing from Northamptonshire

Darren Alfie Jones Darren has been missing from Daventry since September 18, 2021. He was 53 when he disappeared.

Robert Skarzynski Robert has been missing from Northampton since July 21, 2020. He was 45 when he went missing.

John Leahy John has been missing from Northampton since March 13, 2015. He was 51 when he disappeared.