Keep Britain Tidy want people to get involved with clean-up campaign in Daventry

People in Daventry are invited to roll up their sleeves and clean up the community,

As part of the Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean campaign, which this year runs from March 25 — April 10, Daventry Town Council is asking all residents and retailers of Daventry to take pride in where they live and to.

Residents are welcome to join Community Ranger, Charlotte Jones, on any or all of the 2022 Community Litter Pick dates, starting with the Grange Estate on Saturday, March 26.

Meet some of the people making a difference in Daventry.

All equipment is provided by Daventry Town Council although people are encouraged to bring along their own litter picker kits on the day if they have them. Everyone is welcome but a reminder that any children in attendance will need to be always supervised by a responsible adult.

The first litter pick date coincides with The Keep Britain Tidy – Great British Spring Clean Event 2022 but also with Daventry Town Council’s current Mental Health Matters Campaign and is a timely reminder of what is good for our environment is good for our mental and physical health too.

Full information on Daventry Town Council’s #Litterheroes campaign and future monthly pick dates can be found at: https://www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/litter-heroes.html