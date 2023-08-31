Burst water pipe causing delays on Western Avenue as Daventry road closed

No estimated time of repair has been given, as yet

A busy road in Daventry has had to reportedly close due to a burst water main.

The burst water pipe is causing delays on Western Avenue, in Daventry.

Engineers from the water company Anglian Water are in attendance and working to find out what caused the issue. No estimated time of repair has been given, as yet.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption on Western Avenue in Daventry today. We have needed to close the road to enable us to repair a burst pipe in the area.

“Our teams on site will be working to complete the job and reopen the road as normal as soon as they possibly can. We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

