Brixworth Juniors bowled over by Rural Sports Fund help
The £75,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.
Sports equipment including portable bazooka goals, cones, bibs and fitness ladders have been netted by Brixworth Junior FC to help the young footballers develop their shooting skills and help them progress.
Club Secretary Simon Compton said: “We’d like to say a massive thanks to Gigaclear for help with funding training equipment which will be used to the 300-plus junior footballers who play for the club’s 17 teams.
He added: “Football has been at the heart of the community for 32 years now and inspires new players every year. We have seen some of our juniors go on to make it at the professional level with Jack Marriot and Ben Nelson of Leicester City FC to name just two.”
Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most.
"It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Brixworth Juniors FC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”
The club, whose teams play their matches on two pitches in the village, the Ashway Park and St David’s Recreation Ground, is so popular that it is currently only accepting new players in the U-15 Girls team.
Around 2,000 homes and businesses in Brixworth are now able to access Gigaclear's full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps.