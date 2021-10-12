Braunston canal charity celebrates 40th anniversary

LNBP Community Boating has endured a challenging two years of operation on and off the water

A canal boating charity near Daventry has finally managed to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

LNBP Community Boating, which has two boats moored at Braunston, has endured a challenging two years of operation on and off the water.

But officials and members from the non-profit charity, along with friends and guests, were finally able to get together last month to look back on four decades of operation.

A cheque was presented to LNBP co-vice-chairman Alan Cobbold from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Freemasons of Warwickshire by Geoff Walker, their charity Steward

The year 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of LNBP Community Boating.

During the past 40 years the project has moved from London to Braunston, and even the name of the project has changed. It started as The Lewisham Narrowboat Project, which evolved into the London Narrowboat Project as it expanded but now is called LNBP Community Boating at Braunston.

Today the non-profit charity continues to provide groups of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity the experience of canal boating for weekends and midweek short breaks aboard its two purpose-built canal boats, Lancelot and Guinevere.

The groups it welcomes include youth groups, clubs, uniformed organisations and associations, as well as groups working with special needs and organisations working with the disadvantaged and unemployed.

To celebrate the occasion a small party was held on September 16 at The Ferry Inn at Alveston near Stratford upon Avon.

The venue is owned by Martin Tolley, an LNBP project skipper, where about 60 members and friends enjoyed an afternoon and evening reminiscing about old times stretching back to those very early days and renewing friendships.

Co-vice-chairman Chris Woodward said: “It was a lovely occasion in a great setting and thanks must be given to all those involved.

“After events of the last two years we were thankful to get together again to see faces currently involved, as well as many old friends whom we haven’t seen for so long."

There was an additional cause for celebration as a cheque was presented to co-vice-chairman Alan Cobbold from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Freemasons of Warwickshire by Geoff Walker, their charity steward.

Mr Cobbold added: “We are sincerely grateful to Mr Walker and all at the Freemasons of Warwickshire for this wonderful donation. Their support will provide opportunities for those less fortune than ourselves to experience the delights and benefits that being on our canals can provide."