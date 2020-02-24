Branch of the Year again for Northampton Unison

For the second year in a row the Northampton county branch has picked up Branch of the Year at the regional awards ceremony.

The Northampton county branch of Unison picked up a handful of awards at the union’s regional awards this month including Branch of the Year.

The hard-working team, which successfully engaged with Northamptonshire County Council and helped win staff a long awaited four per cent pay rise, were winners in the local government, campaigning and learning branch categories on top of the overall win.

This was the second year in a row the group won Branch of the Year.

Speaking after the win branch secretary Kev Standishday said it was honour to take home four of the 11 awards given out on the evening of February 7.

He said: “There were 30 branches at the event and so to have won branch of the year plus other awards was a huge honour. It is in recognition of the hard work of staff and activists and it has been a very busy past year for us. We have had the pay campaign at Northamptonshire County Council and also went into dispute with the organisation.

“It was great to pick up the learning branch as that is recognition of the amount of courses we put on for our members and we put on a wide range such as courses about mental health and the menopause.”

The branch employs four staff and has 5,000 members across 370 employers.