Bikers in Northamptonshire are being invited to a free course that will teach them vital lifesaving skills should they see a fellow motorcyclist involved in a collision.

The ‘Biker Down’ course on September 4 - a joint initiative between Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, Northamptonshire Police, and the Office for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner - will train motorcyclists to manage the scene if they come across a crash involving a fellow biker and to administer immediate first aid.

Actions taken during the first moments after a crash can be crucial in terms of saving lives or minimising injuries, and the three-module course will teach participants how to act effectively in the immediate aftermath.

Agencies across Northamptonshire are teaming up to deliver the free safety course.

Superintendent Kevin Mulligan, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Motorcyclists can be particularly vulnerable when it comes to safety on our roads, and this free course is an excellent opportunity for the biking community of Northamptonshire to learn some vital skills that could end up saving the life of a fellow biker.”

A total of 109 people have been seriously injured as a result of a motorcycle collision over a 28-month period between January 2019 and April 2021 in Northamptonshire.

During this time, 12 bikers have also died, and motorcyclists have typically made up a fifth of all fatalities or serious injuries that resulted from road traffic collisions.

The Biker Down course will take place at the Northamptonshire Police quarters at Wootton Hall on September 4 from 10am to 2pm and will be delivered by instructors from both the county’s fire service and police force.

The free course, which is open to any biker in Northamptonshire, will also offer advice that can help them to avoid potential crashes.