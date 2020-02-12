Ben's got the keys to success at Northampton hotel

Hilton have no reservations about top apprentice award going to 17-year-old

Northampton lad Ben Foster is booked in for a bright future after winning a top award from Hilton Hotels.

Ben Foster scooped the prestigious Hilton award for his work at Northampton hotel

The 17-year-old landed the chain's Apprentice of the Year award after a rapid rise in just 18 months with the famous chain.

Ben joined Hilton as one of its 274 apprentices nationwide after leaving school in 2018.

He started in reception and impressed the team so much he was promoted to a Front of House team leader while still in the apprenticeship programme.

He said: “I’m so happy and thankful to have been nominated by my team at Hilton Northampton.

"They have been an amazing support throughout my apprenticeship and helped me to grow and gain confidence in myself and my skills.

“I was the only person in my whole year who applied for an apprenticeship, everyone went on to further education. At first my friends were really surprised, but now they wish they’d done it too.

"My parents were expecting me to go to college but were really pleased and supportive when I chose Hilton as it’s such a global brand with lots of opportunities for team members.

“I’d love to continue working at Hilton and grow my career with the company. Lots of people have worked in different parts of the business overseas and I’m looking forward to potentially living and working abroad.”