Bellway funds decorating equipment to help complete village hall kitchen refurbishment in Staverton

Bellway South Midlands donated £300 to Staverton Village Hall, off Croft Lane, Staverton, just a mile from its Staverton Lodge development on the edge of Daventry.

The village hall is undergoing major refurbishments which are due to be completed by December this year. The money donated by Bellway will pay for decorating equipment to decorate the new kitchen once it is fitted.

Jane Evans, Chairperson of Staverton Village Hall, said: “We reached out to Bellway as we know they are building a residential development within a mile of Staverton Village Hall and we are aware of their work in helping the local community.

“We have been planning to carry out major refurbishments for four years and we hope to complete everything on our to-do list by December 2023.

“We’re grateful for Bellway’s contribution. The donation will be put towards purchasing materials such as wall filler, grout, tile adhesive, sandpaper, paint, brushes, paint accessories and cleaning materials to re-decorate the new kitchen.”

Staverton Village Hall has been part and parcel of the Staverton village community since 1935.

As the only village hall in Staverton, it provides a central space within the local community for residents and visitors to come together for community events, such as yoga and dance classes.

Staverton Parish Council also holds monthly meetings at the village hall and it can be hired for birthdays, weddings and christenings.

Angela Nurse, Head of Sales for Bellway South Midlands, said: “As well as building new homes in Daventry, we place great emphasis on supporting the wider community.

“So, when Jane contacted us, we were glad to offer a helping hand and contribute towards Staverton Village Hall’s kitchen refurbishment costs. The village hall is a central hub for residents in the community and we hope the refurbishment work will make a big difference to everyone who uses this important local facility.”